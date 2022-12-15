Lawmakers Step down Diaspora Trust Fund, Same Sex Bills





Udora Orizu in Abuja

The House of Representatives at the plenary yesterday stepped down the second reading of bill seeking for an act to establish Nigeria Diaspora Intervention Trust Fund.

The stepping down was due to its rejection by several lawmakers.

The sponsors, Hon. Kabiru Alhassan Rurum and Hon. Bamidele Salam in their debate on its general principles said the bill sought to provide a framework that would substantially protect the investment of Nigerians in the diaspora whose remittances to this economy on a yearly basis runs into billions of dollars.

The lawmakers noted that the country got $3.4 billion from remittances by Nigerians in the diaspora in the first quarter of the year and said the enactment of the legislation would spur them to do more for national development.

He said: “This trust fund is in principle in existence through the initiative of the Nigerian in Diaspora Commission but it is not governed by an act of parliament and we believe very…





Source: Thisday Newspaper