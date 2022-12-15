NEF: People Being Made to Give Up PVCs for N2, 000, Alleges Voter Suppression in North





•Claims different parties involved in plot

•Says INEC has allayed its fears

•Our system entertains no impostor, electoral body assures

•FG commends Meta’s plan to protect integrity of 2023 election

Olawale Ajimotokan and Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has alleged that millions of voters in the region, particularly, women are being made to surrender their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) for N2, 000 by some political parties contesting the 2023 elections. NEF’s Director of Publicity and Advocacy, Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, disclosed this yesterday, in a statement.

Baba-Ahmed said the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) confirmed what the public had been aware of in the last few weeks and allayed the forum’s fears. He claimed all the political parties were involved in the suppression plot.

But the INEC leadership assured Nigerians that the new technology introduced into the country’s electoral system would not…





Source: Thisday Newspaper