Ondo Realises N800m from Tickets Sales to Motorcyclists in One Year





Fidelis David in Akure

Ondo State Governor, Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), yesterday said the state has generated the sum of N800 million revenue from ticket sales to motorcycle operators in the state between January 2022 and now.

This is just as Akeredolu assured the state of his administration’s commitment in creating the enabling environment for their operations within the state.

Akeredolu stated these at the occasion of the 2022 raffle draw ceremony for commercial motorcycle riders in the state at the Revenue House, Alagbaka, Akure.

The governor, represented by his Deputy,

Lucky Aiyedatiwa, revealed that when he came on board, commercial motorcyclists collection in the state was about N400,000 in a month and N4.8million in a year, but in 2018, his administration was able to generate N350million.

He said: “In 2019, the state generated over N538 million; 2020 (with the COVID-19 pandemic), we were able to get over N660 million, and in 2021, we made…





Source: Thisday Newspaper