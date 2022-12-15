Security Forces Launch Special Operations in FCT, Six States





PSC promotes 745 police officers

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

Security Forces, yesterday, launched a special operation to combat violent crimes in the Federal Capital Territory and six contiguous states ahead of Christmas and the new year celebrations.

The states included Nasarawa, Kogi, Kaduna, Niger, Plateau and Benue.

The operation, however, coincided with the promotion of 745 senior police officers by the Police Service Commission (PSC).

The commission also considered and approved proper placement for five Commissioners of Police and one Deputy Commissioner of Police and treated 14 appeals and petitions as well as nine pending disciplinary matters from dismissed and serving police officers.

Speaking in Abuja, the Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), CP Babaji Sunday, said the operation was in collaboration with other security agencies just as he announced the arrest of three suspected kidnappers, namely, Abubakar Umaru, Nasiru Umaru, and…





Source: Thisday Newspaper