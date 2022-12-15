ThriveAgric Nigeria Wins Visa Everywhere Initiative Competition 





Emma Okonji

ThriveAgric, a Nigerian start-up that uses technology to transform the payments landscape for the agricultural sector, has emerged first place winner of the Visa Everywhere Initiative (VEI), a global open innovation program and competition for start-ups and fintech companies.

Taking place in Qatar amidst the FIFA World Cup 2022, the global finale was preceded by a year-long competition that saw entrepreneurs across the world compete in regional editions before advancing to the final stage.

Announcing the winners, the Regional President for CEMEA, Visa, Mr. Andrew Torre, said: “This year we have seen more than 4,000 fintechs participate in the global Visa Everywhere Initiative, including a record 1,130 applications from Central Europe, Middle East and Africa. A new fintech generation is transforming the way consumers and businesses make payments, making it easier for more people to access and move money when they need it. We congratulate ThriveAgric and…





Source: Thisday Newspaper