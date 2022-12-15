Unlawful Killing: Kudirat Abiola’s Children Sue FG, Demand $10m Compensation





Wale Igbintade

Twenty-seven years after the murder of their mother and wife of the presumed winner of the June 12, 1993, presidential election, Mrs. Kudirat Abiola, her children have dragged the Buhari administration before the ECOWAS Court of Justice in Abuja over the unlawful killing of their mother.

Khafila Abiola, Moriam Abiola, and Hadi Abiola are suing for themselves and on behalf of the other children of Kudirat.

The late Alhaja Kudirat Abiola popularly known simply as Kudirat Abiola was assassinated on June 4, 1996

The children in suit number ECW/CCJ/APP/62/2022 filed by their lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana, SAN, are challenging the “violation of the fundamental human rights to life, and dignity of human person of the late Mrs. Abiola.

The Plaintiffs are stated that, “the failure or refusal of the Defendant to protect the life of Late Alhaja Kudirat Abiola in the Republic of Nigeria amounts to a violation of Articles 1,4,5,18 and 23 of the African…





Source: Thisday Newspaper