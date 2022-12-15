Whistle Blowing Policy Has Lost Steam, FG Declares





•Okays new bill to strengthen anti-corruption

•Approves N9.24bn life insurance cover for public servants, N700m for nine ballistic boats

•N564.2m for 20 transformers’ analysers to detect faults, others

•FEC approves finance bill 2022

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The federal government has assessed its six-year old Whistle Blowing Policy with a declaration that the policy has not performed up to expectation.

It therefore owned up that the policy that was launched on December 21, 2016 by the Federal Ministry of Finance to encourage people to volunteer information about fraud, bribery, looted government funds, financial misconduct, government assets and any other form of corruption or theft to the ministry, has lost steam.

The policy rewards a whistle blower who provides information about any financial mismanagement or tip about any stolen funds to the ministry’s portal with 2.5 per cent to five per cent from the recovered funds by the federal…





Source: Thisday Newspaper