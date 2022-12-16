‘70% of Nigeria’s Population Rely on Primary Healthcare Facilities’





Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Executive Director of the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr. Faisal Shuaib, has said that 70 per cent of Nigerians presently live in the rural areas where the hospital facility closest to them are primary healthcare centres.

He also said with regard to COVID-19 vaccination strides, the agency had been able to fully vaccinate 53 per cent of the eligible population in the country.

He also said that there are challenges in the primary health care space, which needed to be addressed if Nigeria is to achieve the set target on universal health coverage.

Shuaib said: “The things we’re going to say to our leaders in…





Source: Thisday Newspaper