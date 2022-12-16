Aviation Experts Express Divergent Views on Adoption, Success of Single Sky for Africa





Chinedu Eze

Aviation experts have expressed divergent views on the adoption and success of single sky for Africa, warning that Nigeria will be left behind if it does not take advantage of the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM).

Their position is in tandem with the Nigerian airlines that have expressed lukewarm attitude towards the open sky policy for Africa.

The single market is meant to allow significant freedom of air transport in Africa to aid the AU’s Agenda 2063 of transforming Africa into a global powerhouse and the removal of travel inhibitions like visas and certain immigration and airspace policies against African airlines.

It could be described as an offshoot of Yamoussoukro Declaration, which was meant to intergrate African carriers and gradually eliminate traffic rights and reducing tariifs, but the agenda failed because of the reluctance of many countries in the continent to fully embrace it.

Industry observers feel that the tendency to…





Source: Thisday Newspaper