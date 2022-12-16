Biden: Buhari Role Model for Democracy in Africa





*Urges AU to join G20 as permanent member

*Seeks approval for $21bn for IMF to on-lend to low, middle-income countries

Deji Elumoye in Abuja and Ugo Aliogo in Washington DC

United States President, Joe Biden, hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for his efforts to deepen democracy not only in Nigeria, but also in Africa.

Biden spoke in Washington, while meeting with leaders of six African countries billed to have elections in 2023, on the sidelines of the US-Africa Leaders’ Summit.

According to a statement issued yesterday by presidential spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu, Biden said he has followed the trajectory of the Nigerian president since 2015, when he was elected president from being an opposition leader at a time he (Biden) was a vice president. He added that it was very heartening that Nigeria remained a model for democracy, especially the fact that Buhari was not seeking a third term.

The US president encouraged Buhari and the Nigerian electoral umpire…





Source: Thisday Newspaper