Dangote Cement Donates N10m Scolarship to Host Communities in Benue









By George Okoh in Makurdi

Dangote Cement has given out N10 million scholarship to students of the immediate host Community of its Gboko plant.

The Plant Director, Louis K. Raj presented the cheque on behalf of the Dangote Group in a brief ceremony in Gboko Thursday.

Mr Raj assured the students and leaders of Mbayion, host community of the Dangote Cement plant Gboko that the Dangote Cement Plc would sustain the educational intervention despite the harsh economic challenges which led to a temporary suspension of production at the plant.

The Plant Director who advised that the scholarship should be given to “deserving students of Mbayion” pledged that the company would “continue to live up to its commitment to support the educational development of children and youths of our host community,”

President of the Yion Development Association (YIDA) Comrade Over Yongu, chairman of the Mbayion clan foundation Mr Aondoakaa Adobo and His Royal Highness Kunav Anum who…





Source: Thisday Newspaper