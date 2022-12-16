Fashola: Why Nigeria Should Bid For, Host World Cup





Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, yesterday urged Nigeria to bid for and if possible strive to win the hosting rights of the world cup, regarded as the world’s biggest football event.

Fashola, who spoke during a programme tagged: “The Conversation Series 3 by Segun Odegbami” on the topic “An Integrated West African Transport and Infrastructure History, Potential and Feasibility”, explained that this has many benefits.

At the event which held at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA),Victoria Island, Lagos, the minister argued that as a former governor Lagos State, the state benefitted massively when it hosted the FIFA under 17 World Cup in 2010 and the National Sports festival in 2012.

He maintained that it was the same way China opened herself to the world after building infrastructure by bidding for and hosting the Olympics in 2008 while London was upgraded with the hosting of the 2012 London…





Source: Thisday Newspaper