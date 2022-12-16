How Much Value is Dogara Adding to PDP?





2023 CAMPAIGN WATCH

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara has moved again. This time around, he has moved from the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, to the opposition People’s Democratic Party, PDP. It could be recalled that Dogara had left the same PDP to APC in 2020 and now, he is back in the PDP. In fact, then Caretaker Chairman of the APC and governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, had taken Dogara to meet President Muhammadu Buhari who received Dogara back to the APC.

When Dogara moved then and was sighted at the presidential villa with Buni, and many expressed surprise to see the former Speaker at the Villa, Buni had this to say: “They should not be surprised because the former Speaker is a member of the APC, and it is because the reason why he left the APC is no more there.”

These movements perhaps have made Dogara, arguably, the most travelled politician across parties. And from all indications, it seems Dogara would be in the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper