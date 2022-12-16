JAGABAN AS MODEL DEMOCRAT: A CROSS-EXAMINATION





Tunde Olusunle plays up the APC presidential standard bearer as one who brooks no opposition

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, presidential flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), for the February 2023 election shocked many by his outburst earlier in the year. Among other aliases, Tinubu is famous for the traditional title, *Jagaban,* (lead warrior), bestowed on him years ago by the people of Borgu in Niger State. Out of a meeting with Muhammadu Buhari who he hopes to succeed as president, Tinubu was accosted by State House reporters. They sought his views, among others, about his reaction to the presidential intent of his “son.” Vice President Yemi Osinbajo a Tinubu protege had expressed interest in succeeding his principal, Buhari, who he had served at the time for about seven years. Since the “father” was interested in the same position like his son, what was his reaction to the unfolding scenario? A visibly incensed Tinubu reacted very sharply: “I have no son grown enough…





Source: Thisday Newspaper