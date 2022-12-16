Nigeria, US Firm Sign $10bn Agreement on Clean, Reliable Electricity





*Phase one begins first quarter of 2023

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Nigeria and United States largest renewable energy company operating in Africa, Sun Africa LLC, have signed a $10 billion agreement for the supply of clean and reliable power to more than 30 million people across the nation’s six geo-political zones.

The signing exercise formed part of the events held by the sidelines of the US-Africa Business Forum (USABF) in Washington, D.C on Wednesday, December 14, 2022.

According to a release issued Friday by presidential spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu, the Federal Government and Sun Africa LLC, signed a development and Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) implementation framework agreement for the construction of 5,000 MW of solar generation and 2,500 MWh of battery energy storage power plants for up to $10 billion investment from the US government.

The agreement was signed on behalf of Nigeria by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment,…





Source: Thisday Newspaper