NNPC Board Chairman: Buhari Replies Araraume, Declares Suit Statute-barred





*Court adjourns till January 11

Alex Enumah in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has filed a Notice of Preliminary Objection (NPO) challenging the jurisdiction of the Federal High Court, Abuja, to entertain the suit by Senator Ifeanyi Araraume on his alleged illegal removal as a non-executive chairman of the board of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

The NPO was filed on December 8, 2022, by the Acting Director, Civil Litigation and Public Law Department, Federal Ministry of Justice, Mrs. Maimuna Lami Shiru.

While Ararume is the sole plaintiff in the suit, Buhari, the NNPCL and the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) were the first, second and third defendants respectively.

Besides the President, the NNPCL, also filed its notice of preliminary objection challenging the competence of the suit and praying the court to make an order dismissing it; or, in the alternative, make an order striking out Araraume’s originating summons dated September…





Source: Thisday Newspaper