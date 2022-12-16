PoS Operators Implore Buhari to Prevail on CBN on Cash Withdrawal Limits





* Lobby N’Assembly

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

Point of Sale (PoS) operators across the country under the auspices of the Association of Mobile Money and Bank Agents of Nigeria (AMMBAN), Friday appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to prevail on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to review upward, the current threshold for daily cash maximum withdrawal.

The new policy by the CBN fixed weekly cash withdrawal for individuals at N100,000 and corporate bodies at N500,000.

The National President of AMMBAN, Mr. Victor Olojo, who addressed journalists on behalf of the association, said over 1.4 million people will lose their jobs if the policy was not reviewed upward.

In the letter to Buhari dated December 16, the group requested an upward review of the maximum withdrawal limit to N500,000 weekly for individuals and N3 million for corporate organisations.

It added that the series of engagement with critical stakeholders would continue.

Olojo, at the news…





Source: Thisday Newspaper