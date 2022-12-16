Reclaim Power from APC in Kwara, Saraki Tells PDP









Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, has tasked the newly inaugurated presidential and state campaign councils of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara State to work day and night towards reclaiming political power from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state during next year’s general election.

He also called on them to move into their various polling units so as to record the feat during the period

About 850 members PDP campaign councils were inaugurated yesterday at Mandate House, Adewole Area, Ilorin in preparations ahead of the 2023 elections.

Speaking, Saraki said, “There is no more time at hands and you must move into your polling booths and canvass for votes for the elections. The era of winning elections by staying outside has gone and you must take time now to visit your polling booths, because at least,1000 people have registered in your polling booths and you must make sure to take more than half of the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper