SUNU Assurances Grows Profit by 577% in Q3 in 2023





SUNU Assurances Nigeria Plc recorded improved performance for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 despite the challenging operating environment.

SUNU Assurances Nigeria, one of the fastest growing underwriting firm in the country also witnessed growth in the first and second quarter of 2022 when compared with the same period in 2021.

The company posted gross premium written (GPW) of N4.62 billion in Q3 of 2022, showing an increase of 15 per cent compared to N4.028 billion in 2021. Gross premium income (GPI) grew faster by 22 per cent to N3.863 billion from N3.165 billion in 2021. Profit before tax soared by 577 per cent from N55.378 million to N374.728 million in 2022,

Commenting on the performance, the Managing Director of SUNU Assurances, Mr. Samuel Ogbodu, said the company was able to achieve the impressive performance due to the massive support from the SUNU group, Board of Directors, their strategic investments in their greatest asset (human…





Source: Thisday Newspaper