Abia CP Calls for Responsible Information Management to Save Lives

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia
The Commissioner of Police Abia State, Mushapha Mohammed Bala, has called on media professionals to cultivate the habit of responsible information management in order to avert stoking crisis and endangering lives. The Abia CP, who assumed duty late October, made the call when he received the executives of the Correspondents Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Abia State Council, who paid him a courtesy visit at the State Police Command headquarters, Umuahia.
He said that in a crisis situation lives are saved when information is properly and responsibly managed whereas sensationalism and irresponsible mismanagement of information come with disastrous consequences. CP Bala, therefore, harped on proper management information to save lives, resolve conflicts and nip the crisis in the bud, adding that journalists should see themselves as an integral part of security management.
He described the media as a critical stakeholder in…
Source: Thisday Newspaper