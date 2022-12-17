Buhari: Nigeria Remains Destination of Choice for Corporate America to Invest









Deji Elumoye in Abuja and Ugo Aliogo, in Washington DC

President Muhammadu Buhari has declared that Nigeria remains the best destination for American investors to put their money.

According to the President, aside from the population advantage in size and demography, various incentives and policies implemented by the Nigerian Government make it a destination of choice for investment.

Speaking yesterday in Washington DC at the U.S – Nigeria Business and Investment Forum, Business Roundtable organised by the American Corporate Council on Africa (CCA) in conjunction with the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, on the sidelines of the US-Africa Leaders Summit, President Buhari explained that Nigeria as the most populous country and largest economy in Africa, remains Africa’s largest single consumer market, projected to account for over 15 per cent of overall growth in Africa’s spending, by 2025.

He said: “Investors in the country would have…





Source: Thisday Newspaper