Buhari Promises Credible Poll Acceptable to All Contestants





*Says INEC has no reason not to be ready for elections

*Insists no local govt is under control of Boko Haram

*Says Nigeria’s agricultural revolution created over 13m jobs in seven years

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has previewed the forthcoming general elections scheduled for the first quarter of 2023 in Nigeria with a declaration that his administration will conduct a credible poll that will be the envy of all candidates participating in the exercise.

Speaking Friday in Washington DC, the United States capital, at an interactive session entitled, “A conversation with President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria’’, co-hosted by the United State Institute of Peace (USIP), the International Republican Institute, the National Endowment for Democracy, and the International Foundation for Electoral Systems, the President, according to a release issued on Saturday by his spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu, reiterated his avowed determination to ensure…





Source: Thisday Newspaper