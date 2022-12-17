Clean Energy: 30m Nigerians to Benefit from Deal with US





*Construction of phase one starts first quarter 2023

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Nigeria and United States’ largest renewable energy company operating in Africa, Sun Africa LLC, have signed a $10 billion agreement for the supply of clean and reliable power to more than 30 million people across the nation’s six geo-political zones.

The signing exercise formed part of the events held at the sidelines of the US-Africa Business Forum (USABF) in Washington, D.C last Wednesday.

According to a statement issued yesterday by presidential spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu, the federal government and Sun Africa LLC, signed a development and Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) implementation framework agreement for the building of 5,000 MW of solar generation and 2,500 MWh of battery energy storage power plants.

The agreement was signed on behalf of Nigeria by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo and for Sun Africa, the CEO, Adam Cortese…





Source: Thisday Newspaper