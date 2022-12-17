Ekiti Assembly Crisis: Two More Lawmakers Abandon Aribisogan









By Gbenga Sodeinde, Ado Ekiti

Two suspended members of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Hon. Tajudeen Akingbolu and Hon. Adegoke Olajide, have withdrawn from the suit challenging the indefinite suspension slammed on them.

THIS DAY learnt that this was part of the conditions given to them to have their suspension lifted by the authorities of the Assembly.

Both Hon. Akingbolu and Hon. Olajide have withdrawn from the suit filed by the former Speaker, Rt. Hon. Gboyega Aribisogan before an Ekiti State High Court challenging his impeachment and the suspension of six others lawmakers.

Hon. Akingbolu who represents Ekiti West Constituency 1 and Hon. Olajide who represents Efon Constituency had filed a Notice of Discontinuance of the suit thereby officially informing the House that they are no longer Claimants in the suit.

According to a statement on Friday by the Chairman of the House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, the Assembly has acknowledged receipt of the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper