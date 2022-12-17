Enugu 2023: Agric and Agro-allied Revolution Beckons





Chuka Asadu

Nigeria’s calamitous economic state can be likened to that of a man, who lives on the bank of the river, but washes his hands with spittle. The consequence of the protracted obsession with petrodollars and abandonment of agriculture, which used to be the nation’s economic mainstay, is that a country so blessed with rich, arable lands and wonderful climate, has been reduced to a net importer of foods. According to the Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Nigeria’s international trade in agricultural goods in 2021 totalled N3.24 trillion with the import towering above exports by a whooping N2.23 trillion.

It is also recalled that Nigeria used to be the largest palm oil producer in the 1950s and early 1960s, commanding 43 per cent of the world market share of palm oil. Today, Nigeria has not only dropped, the country now imports to meet local deficits. According to Statista, a German market and consumer data firm, Indonesia lead in palm oil production with 45.3…





Source: Thisday Newspaper