IG: Failed Politicians, IPOB, Yoruba Nation Agitators, Working to Derail 2023 Elections









Bennett Oghifo in Lagos, Udora Orizu in Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, yesterday alleged that failed politicians and separatist groups like the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Yoruba Nation agitators are working to disrupt the 2023 elections.

This was contained in the IG’s presentation during the sitting of the House of Representatives’ ad hoc committee investigating attacks on the facilities of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

At the same forum, the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu, declared that the commission would recover from attacks on its facilities and conduct the 2023 elections.

The IG, who was represented by the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of Operations, Dandaura Mustapha, said the attacks on the offices of the electoral body increased after the ban on political campaigns was lifted.

Mustapha said: “The Nigeria police, being the lead agency in internal security and elections generally,…





Source: Thisday Newspaper