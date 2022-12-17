Kogi Monarch Repairs Accident Prone Spot on Oyi-Gada-Biu Apata, Lokoja-Obajana Road





Ibrahim Oyewale,Lokoja

As part of the efforts to reduce carnages on the Obajana-Lokoja Highway, a traditional ruler, the Olu of Apata, Oba Frederick Balogun, has once again repaired the Oyi Gada Biu Apata (bridge) an accident-prone spot in Lokoja Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The Royal Father has single handedly sponsored the repair of the bridge with the FRSC offering cover for the exercise as part of efforts to save lives of innocent motorists and commuters on the highway.

The monarch, who personally supervised the repair work along with Zariagi FRSC Unit Commander, ACC Moses Odogiyon, lamented the prevalent auto-crashes that have caused unnecessary deaths on the road.

He said: “It’s very unfortunate that I have to see to it again that I and my subjects in Apata Community for the fifth time work on the deteriorating Oyi Gada Biu Apata on the federal route, linking the entire Northern states and Abuja to the southern part of the country.

“Our…





Source: Thisday Newspaper