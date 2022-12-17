MeCure Unveils PET-CT Scan for Early Detection of Cancer





Funmi Ogundare



MeCure Healthcare Limited has unveiled its first ever cyclotron and PET-CT scan, a device that produces tracers and other radiopharmaceutical reagents which can be used to detect the physiological activities of cancer cells in the body.

Speaking at the unveiling of the radiopharmaceutical, held recently, in Lagos, the Chairman of the organisation, Sir Samir Udani, noted that cyclotron, the first in West Africa, will help to reverse medical tourism and reduce the stress and cost of cancer care in Nigeria.

He expressed excitement about the device, saying that before now, it was difficult to access.

According to him, “The arrival of the cyclotron will reverse medical tourism and reduce the stress and cost of cancer care in the country. Hence, it is good news for the entire oncology patients, Nigeria and West Africa.”

The acting Director General of National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Dr. Monica Eimunjeze, who…





