Medical Experts Seek Sustainable Options for Healthcare Financing





Bennett Oghifo



Medical experts have called on government at federal and state levels to adopt sustainable options for healthcare financing in 2023.

The experts, who discussed at a one-day symposium, organised by a not-for-profit organisation, BOSKOH Healthcare Mission International (HMI) in Lagos yesterday practically set an agenda on the need for aspirants into political offices, to include in their plans the provision of access to healthcare in underserved and vulnerable communities to improve the health, wellness, and quality of life of the population mostly in need, ahead of the 2023 general election.

Featuring some of the best minds in the medical field in Lagos State and even beyond, participants converged on the Adeyemi Bero Conference Hall of the State Government Secretariat in Alausa, Ikeja to deliberate on the theme, ‘Health-Care Financing: The Sustainable Options.’

The symposium was also positioned against the backdrop of the campaign for the re-election…





Source: Thisday Newspaper