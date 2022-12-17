Nigeria Army Promotes 52 Brigadier Generals, 70 Colonels









Bennett Oghifo



The Nigerian Army Council has approved the promotion of 52 Brigadier Generals to Major Generals and 70 Colonels to Brigadier Generals.

A statement issued yesterday by the Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, said the promotions were based on merit.

“In recognition of their meritorious service to the nation, the Army Council has on Thursday 15 December 2022, approved the promotion of senior officers to the ranks of Major General and Brigadier General.

“In the promotion signed and released by the Military Secretary (Army), a total of 122 senior officers of the ranks of Brigadier General and Colonels were elevated to the next higher rank.

“While a total of 52 Brigadier Generals were meritoriously promoted to the rank of Major General, 70 Colonels were also elevated to the rank of Brigadier General,” Brigadier General Nwachukwu, said in the statement.

Some of those promoted to the rank of Major General are:…





Source: Thisday Newspaper