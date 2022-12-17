Tinubu Remained Candidate to Beat, Says Issa-Onilu









Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Ahead of 2023 elections, the Deputy Director, Media and Publicity, Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Mr. Lanre Issa-Onilu, has said that the All Progressives Congress(APC) Presidential Candidate, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, remained the candidate to beat in view of his quality and capacity he has demonstrated since his debut in politics in the country.

Speaking with journalists in Igbaja town in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State on the sideline of the empowerment programme organised by the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq on Community Intervention, Hon. Kayode Oyin Zubair, Issa-Onilu said that “Nigeria actually needs Tinubu than he needs Nigerians and that is reflected in the kind of support that we are receiving in all the states we have visited.

“Even people across party platforms, when it comes to the presidential election they know the right man for the job is Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu…





Source: Thisday Newspaper