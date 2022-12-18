2023: Again, Buhari Assures of Credible Polls Acceptable to All Contestants





*Says INEC has no reason not to be ready for elections

*Insists no LGA is under control of Boko Haram

*Labour Party’s leaders, candidates no longer safe, Abure cries out

Deji Elumoye and Emameh Gabriel in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has previewed the forthcoming general election scheduled for the first quarter of 2023 in Nigeria with a declaration that his administration would conduct a credible poll that would be acceptable to all candidates participating in the exercise.

The president made this commitment on Friday in Washington DC, the United States capital, at an interactive session entitled, “A conversation with President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria’’, co-hosted by the United State Institute of Peace (USIP), the International Republican Institute, the National Endowment for Democracy, and the International Foundation for Electoral Systems.

But despite Buhari’s assurance of credible polls in 2023, the National Chairman of the Labour Party…





Source: Thisday Newspaper