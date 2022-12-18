APC, PDP in Verbal War over Poor Performance claim





*Tinubu should apologise, says opposition party

*Nigerians won’t accept your lies, APC replies Atiku, PDP

*Former VP upbeat about securing South-east’s votes

Chuks Okocha and Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday engaged in a war of words over the alleged poor performance of the ruling party in the last seven years.

While the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council asked the presidential candidate of the APC, Senator Bola Tinubu to show remorse and apologise for the poor performance of the APC, the ruling party condemned what it described as the attempts by the opposition party and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar to de-market its achievements, stressing that Nigerians won’t give in to their lies.

In a statement issued yesterday in Abuja, the Director of Media and Publicity of the APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Mr. Bayo Onanuga said that all…





Source: Thisday Newspaper