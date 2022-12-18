Aregbesola Blames Oyetola for Osun’s Huge Debt Profile





Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Former Osun State Governor, Mr. Rauf Aregbesola has berated his successor, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola for the worrisome debt profile of the state declared by Governor Ademola Adeleke.

Adeleke claimed the state owed N407.32 billion, blaming the administration of Oyetola for incurring the debt.

But Oyetola denied the allegation, maintaining Aregbesola’s administration obtained the loans.

Osun State House of Assembly on Friday announced it would investigate the debt profile by inviting the relevant agencies to seek clarifications.

Aregbesola, in a statement by his media aide, Sola Fasure yesterday argued that Oyetola caused the problem for himself because he allegedly refused to cooperate with Adeleke for proper handing over.

He stressed that the Osun State Accountant-General should be in a better position to give the true particulars of the indebtedness of the state, adding that the impasse was between Adeleke and Oyetola, and so he should not be…





Source: Thisday Newspaper