As Fuel Scarcity Heightens Pressure to End Subsidy Scam

The resolution of the impasse on fuel distribution and pricing at the weekend, notwithstanding, oil industry analysts believe that without ending the subsidy scam with immediate effect, Nigerians will continue to postpone the evil days and suffer amid plenty, writes Festus Akanbi

After a protracted fuel shortage, which brought in its wake indiscriminate pricing, hoarding and untold hardship to the people, one will understand why Nigerians heaved a sigh of relief at the weekend when the federal government finally took some practical steps to end the imbroglio.

The relief was coming more than 48 hours after the Department of State Services (DSS) gave all stakeholders in the fuel supply…





Source: Thisday Newspaper