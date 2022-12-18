Imansuangbon Shares Food Items to Edo Communities





I

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State, Mr. Kenneth Imansuangbon has begun his annual distribution of rice and other food items in his locality Ewohimi, Esan South East Local Government Area of the state

Imansuangbon disclosed this at a session with journalists yesterday after flagging off the distribution of food items in conjunction with some of his aides.

He said his target “is to reach out to at least 50,000 persons,” especially vulnerable persons in orphanages and rural communities in the local government area.

He said: “We are reaching out to tens of thousands of persons in this year distribution of rice across the local communities in Edo.”

At every point of distribution, crowd who came to get their bag of rice exclaimed the shout of “rice man” which rent the air.

One of the lucky beneficiaries, Imafidon Ighomaye, said: “We are happy with Imansuagbon for coming to share rice every…





Source: Thisday Newspaper