INEC: All PVCs Ready for Collection before January 6





Segun James

A Systems Analyst with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Lagos, Luka Buba, yesterday said all permanent voters’ cards (PVCs) would be ready for collection before January 6, 2023.

Buba said this while responding to questions on a Twitter Space tagged, ‘PVC Wahala: Question and Answer Session with INEC’.

The conversation was hosted by Rinu Oduala, a human rights activist.

INEC had earlier announced that Nigerians could collect their PVCs from December 12, 2022 to January 22, 2023.

However, Nigerians have taken to social media to express concerns over the challenges encountered across INEC offices while trying to collect their PVCs.

Speaking on the challenges, Buba said more cards have recently arrived the offices and will be distributed across all LGAs.

“We started this phase of PVC distribution on the 12th of December and it is going to last till the 22nd of January 2023. So, between that period, from the 6th of January to…





Source: Thisday Newspaper