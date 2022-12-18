Katsina Denied Us Venue for Rally, Says PDP Campaign Council 





Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State presidential and governorship campaign council of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the state government refused to grant the party permission to hold its presidential rally at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium.

The stadium, located in Katsina, the Katsina State capital, according to the campaign council, was built during the PDP administration of former governor, Ibrahim Shehu Shema.

The chairman of the campaign council, Senator Ibrahim Umar-Tsauri, who disclosed this Sunday while addressing journalists in Katsina, described the development as sad and democratically challenging.

He explained that the PDP mega rally, which is expected to hold on December 20, 2022, is for the presidential candidate of the party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the state governorship candidate, Senator Yakubu Lado Danmarke, and other candidates of the party in the state.

Umar-Tsauri said: “You all know that we built the stadium for the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper