Osinbajo, Okowa, Ortom, APC Govs, IG, Others Celebrate Buhari at 80





*You’ve served selflessly, VP tells president

Deji Elumoye, Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja and George Okoh in Makurdi

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday received more congratulatory messages from Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, Benue State Governor, Dr. Samuel Ortom; governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC); and the Inspector General of Police (IG), Usman Baba, on the occasion of his 80th birthday.

In his message, Osinbajo described Buhari’s life as one of “unblemished, honest and selfless service to the nation”.

The vice president’s birthday message is contained in a personally signed statement titled ‘Buhari has shown it’s possible to serve honestly, forthrightly & selflessly says Osinbajo.’

In the statement, Osinbajo and his wife, Dolapo, wrote: “Happy 80th Birthday, Mr. President!

“Your extraordinary life of…





Source: Thisday Newspaper