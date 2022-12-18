Ugwuanyi Names New Multi-Door Courthouse Building after Appeal Court Judge





Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has inaugurated the Enugu State Multi-Door Courthouse building newly constructed by his administration in furtherance of its unprecedented interventions in the state judiciary for efficient dispensation of justice.

Inaugurating the befitting building, located within the Three Arms Zone of the Independence Layout, Enugu, Governor Ugwuanyi named it after Justice Raphael Chikwe Agbo, Justice of the Court of Appeal, and congratulated the jurist, who is an indigene of the state, for the “honour well-deserved.”

In his speech during the grand opening and naming of the building, the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Afojulu Raymond Ozoemena, expressed gratitude to Governor Ugwuanyi for his administration’s immense support to the judiciary of Enugu State, stressing that the governor has been “very supportive”.

Justice Ozoemena said that “the official opening of this magnificent edifice and symbolism of amity, accord and…





Source: Thisday Newspaper