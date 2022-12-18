Wonderland Lagos Opens with Tingo Mobile as Headline Sponsor





Yinka Olatunbosun

Wonderland Lagos, the one-stop holiday experience created for family and friends, has announced Tingo Mobile as its lead sponsor for the maiden edition of the project.

This was revealed as a prelude to the grand opening of the holiday village, which was held on Thursday December 17.

Located on the Eko Atlantic Energy City in Victoria Island, Wonderland Lagos promises to transform the yuletide season.

To enjoy a well-rounded experiential moment, fun seekers need a seamless payment structure to make their holiday dream a reality.

To this end, Tingo Mobile has joined this holiday train by securing its spot as Wonderland Lagos’s lead sponsor for its first edition this December.

Tingo Mobile is an all-in-one financial solution application created for Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) to make transactions easy and convenient for the users.

Holiday periods can be particularly challenging for customers, as there is a surge in the use of…





Source: Thisday Newspaper