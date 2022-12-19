Atiku: I’ll Make Appointments on Merit, Federal Character, If Elected





*Pledges to ensure equal representation of all geopolitical zones

*Challenges Tinubu to reveal real name, background

*You’re engaging in mudslinging, APC-PCC fires back

*Arewa youths drum support for former VP

Chuks Okocha, Emmanuel Addeh, Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja and Daji Sani in Yola

Presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, yesterday, reassured Nigerians that if elected president next year, he would ensure that the men and women who would form his cabinet were appointed strictly based on merit and the federal character. Atiku said this in a brief telephone chat with THISDAY.

The former vice president said, unlike the current All Progressives Congress (APC) administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, which had been widely accused of open nepotism in the filling of key positions, his government would ensure that all geographical zones were equally represented in appointments into his cabinet.

He challenged his…





Source: Thisday Newspaper