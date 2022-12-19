DSS Withdraws Personnel from Osun Governor for Allegedly Insulting Officers





Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Department of State Services (DSS) has reportedly withdrawn its officers attached to the Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, for allegedly insulting its officers.

A socio-political group, Osun Shall Rise Again(OSRA), had in a statement signed by its Chairman and Secretary, Lanre Akeju and Saheed Bakare respectively, claimed that Adeleke would personally appear at the DSS headquarters in Abuja over the matter.

The group disclosed that Adeleke had been allegedly insulting the officers attached to him for a while before the personnel made official complaints to the state Command.

“It is unfortunate that Governor Adeleke’s unguarded utterances has led to DSS withdrawing their personnel from him. Despite the fact that top official of the department called to caution the governor, they (Adeleke and his sister) hauled more insults on the officers.

“The development angered the DSS headquarters, and after making contacts, they…





Source: Thisday Newspaper