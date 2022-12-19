 FROM DEEP BLUE SEA TO CLARITY 





Paul Obi writes that Nigerian voters face a clear choice in 2023 based on credibility, social justice and nation-building precepts

“We all pray for a peaceful and prosperous country; but God allows us to show him by our voting whether we mean our prayers we pray or not. You cannot wish this country well and vote for someone you do not believe in. Know that your vote carries the answer to your prayer for our country.”

– Prof Yemi Osinbajo

Nigeria’s Vice President

The plausible idea that voters across board when afforded the opportunity, will make the right choice and decision in electing their representatives has been a puzzle yet to be unravelled for nearly a century now. American political scientists, Anthony Downs, William H. Riker and Robert Dahl have been leading scholars who have studied that issue extensively. Downs in The Economy Theory of Democracy (1952), Riker in The Theory of Political Coalitions (1962) and Dahl’s Polyarchy; Participation and…





Source: Thisday Newspaper