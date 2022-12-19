Gunmen Attack Two Kaduna Communities, Kill 28, Raze Houses





John Shiklam in Kaduna

No fewer than 28 people have been killed in an attack on Malagum 1 and Sokwong communities of Kagoro Chiefdom, Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

It was learnt that among those killed were a man, his wife and son.

Several others were said to be missing while many houses were reportedly burnt.

A community leader in the area told THISDAY in a telephone chat that the attack occurred on Sunday at about 11pm and lasted for over an hour.

He said there is serious tension in the communities as angry youths were insisting that they be allowed to go into the bushes to search for those missing.

The community leader, who pleaded anonymity, said he counted eight corpses when he visited Malagun 1 Monday morning.

“I personally saw eight corpses myself this morning in Malagun 1.

“I also counted up to six burnt houses before some youths started to protest and I left immediately because I didn’t want to be caught in any…





Source: Thisday Newspaper