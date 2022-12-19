I’ll Take Imo from Backward State to Centre of Attraction, Maduka Promises 





Emameh Gabriel in Abuja

A Labour Party Governorship Candidate in Imo State, Mr. Basil Maduka, has sworn to make the state the envy of other states of the federation if elected governor in 2023 governorship election in the state.

Maduka, a big player in the oil and gas sector in the country, made the promise recently while fielding questions from journalists at his Abuja residence.

The upwardly mobile technocrat said that he would make Imo State an economic hub of the Eastern region, stressing that within two years of his administration, Imo would become the destination and business centre of Nigeria.

He explained that this would be achieved through the establishment of industries and factories in strategic locations in the state.

He said that places like “Okigwe, Orlu and Owerri zones” will be turned “into industrial zones for massive production of goods and services for the benefit of the people and for export.”

On youths restiveness and insecurity in the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper