Kogi Unveils E-Services for Effective Tax Administration – THISDAYLIVE

Ibrahim Oyewale, Lokoja

The Kogi State Internal Revenue Service (KGIRS) has unveiled its E-Tax services with commitment to improve tax system and serve the tax payers better.

The Acting Chairman of KGIRS, Mr. Salihu Sule Enehe, made this known while speaking at the unveiling of Kogi State Tax Service Charter at the Revenue House in Lokoja at weekend.

Enehe explained that it has become imperative to deploy current technology for tax administration in Kogi State to enable the tax payers to enjoy KGIRS activities.

He pointed out that the introduction of E-Tax would improve tax administration in Kogi State, adding that tax payers could access services from the internet without stress.

He added that in the past three months, the KGIRS has keyed into E-Tax services and the state has already started to reap from the technological device, stressing that the tax payers are also benefitting tremendously.

Among the E-Tax services are E-Tax Clearance…