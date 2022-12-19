Many Feared Killed as Suspected Criminal Herders Attack Enugu Community Again





*Another set attacks Benue, kills three

George Okoh in Makurdi and Gideon Arinze in Enugu

A yet-to-be-ascertained number of people have reportedly been killed after suspected armed herdsmen attacked Ebor, Eha-Amufu community in Isi-Uzo Local Government Area of Enugu State on Sunday morning.

This is as another set of suspected herdsmen, weekend, carried out a fresh attack on Adaka community, killing at least three persons.

Since 2021, communities in Isi Uzo had come under attack, with over 100 said to have been killed so far.

According to sources, the masterminds of the early morning Sunday attack outnumbered the soldiers and local vigilantes while they launched the attack, killing several people.

A community leader, Ogbuabor Samuel, who confirmed the attack, said several people had been killed, adding that at least 10 bodies had been recovered.

He blamed the local government chairman, whom he said was playing politics with the lives of Eha-Amufu, because of the 2023 general…





Source: Thisday Newspaper