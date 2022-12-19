Omo-Agege Vows to Resolve Aladja, Ogbe-Ijoh Land Dispute if Elected Governor





The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has assured residents of Ogbe-Ijoh and Aladja communities of Warri South West and Udu LocalGovernment Areas of the state that the protracted boundary dispute between the communities would be resolved if he is elected governor come 2023.

Omo-Agege, who is the Deputy President of the Senate, stated this when the Delta APC ward-to-ward campaign train visited Ogbe-Ijoh, headquarters of Warri South West LGA, on Monday.

Ogbe-Ijoh and Aladja communities have been at loggerheads over the disputed land boundary which has claimed several lives with properties running into millions of naira destroyed.

But the APC governorship candidate, while addressing a mammoth crowd of supporters, said the people of Ogbe-Ijoh and Aladja are brothers and sisters thus he would personally ensure that the crisis is permanently resolved in favour of both warring communities.

Omo-Agege,…





Source: Thisday Newspaper