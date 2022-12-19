Operating Surpluses: RMAFC Recovers N120bn from Defaulting Revenue Generating Agencies





*Mulls amendment of laws to cap spending, criminalise failure, delayed remittance to federation account

James Emejo in Abuja

The Chairman, Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), Mr. Mohammed Bello Shehu has disclosed that the commission recently recovered the sum of N120 billion from revenue-generating agencies which had failed to remit their operating surpluses into the federation account as stipulated by law.

Shehu said the money would have been lost forever if the commission had not acted in good faith to enforce the recovery.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with THISDAY over the weekend, the RMAFC boss, explained that the commission got the permission of President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Economic Council to send consultants to the agencies leading to the recoveries.

He further disclosed that the forensic audit of the agencies was still an ongoing exercise.

Shehu also hinted that the commission would request the National…





Source: Thisday Newspaper